Two men were swept up in a rapidly-rushing Irondequoit Creek

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Flooding caused issues across Monroe County on Saturday after the first major rain in weeks.

On Panorama Trail in Penfield, a flooded road was blocked off time, not far from where two men were swept up in a rapidly-rushing Irondequoit Creek. That creek also ran by Ellison Park in Penfield, where crews were nearby as the parking lot flooded.

In Irondequoit, water pooled near Route 104 and Culver Road not far from the former Medley Centre, and not far from where cars had to travel through nearly wheel-deep water on North Goodman Street.

While the rain has mostly stopped now, there is a possibility of some more on Sunday, although at a lesser pace.