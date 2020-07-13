Ontario County kicked off Dairy Month in June by crowning the 49th Ontario County Dairy Princess and Court.

This year’s Princess candidates were Holly Fellows and Cara Walker. Each candidate met with judges Beck Henderson Howie, Holly Sue Pullis and Ryan VanDamme via Zoom. They were interviewed, presented their school program and adult speech, and answered impromptu questions.

Family, friends and court members then attended another Zoom meeting. Chairperson Lori Weykman invited 2019-20 Dairy Princess Molly Mueller and her mom, as well as the two Princess candidates and their parents, to her yard for the virtual pageant.

Weykman set up a TV outside for families to watch the Zoom event and a laptop for the live portion of the night. 2018-19 Dairy Princess Corrine Brown served as master of ceremonies from her house.

Weykman created a slideshow with the 2019-20 Court and introduced new members. The presentation included a thank-you to Ontario County dairy farmers with a statement from the girls. State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54th District, recorded a video thanking Mueller and the 2019-20 Court for promoting dairy in the county. New York State Dairy Princess Natalie Vernon delivered a message from her home about the American Dairy Association North East, and wished the new Princess and her court a good year promoting dairy.

Both Princess candidates gave their adult speech in person to the Zoom audience, followed by Mueller’s farewell speech. Walker was named Dairy Princess, with Fellows as Alternate Dairy Princess. They were crowned by their fathers, Chad Walker and Chris Fellows.

Joining Walker and Fellows in the 2020-21 Ontario County Dairy Princess Court are Alternate Princesses Anna DeBoover, Allison Fellows, Avah Gladle and Molly Mueller, and Dairy Ambassadors Alaina Davies, Alexa Davies, Paige Jacobson, Grace Maslyn, Olivia Maslyn and Callie Walker.