I recently signed a petition by Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM) asking Alabama’s Tuskegee University College of Veterinary Medicine to “please end the use of animals in terminal training labs. There are numerous cost-effective, educationally superior methods for training veterinarians today.”

At Tuskegee University, students are instructed to amputate the limbs of healthy, adoptable dogs and insert foreign objects into their bodies. Even their eyes are surgically removed. When “man’s best friend” has nothing left to offer except forgiveness, the dogs are killed.

A Tuskegee graduate told PCRM, “Come terminal surgery day we were all in tears. I was a basket case. These animals, you know, they trust you. Even when they’re in kennels and in pain, they’re still looking at me, at us, for comfort and I had to betray them. It was sickening and very traumatic.”

What Tuskegee and a majority of other veterinary schools are doing is awful. As Amy Blount Achor points out in “Animal Rights: A Beginning Guide," “You might think that of all professions, veterinary medicine would be the leader in advocating for animals. Unbelievably, the traditional animal medicine community parallels the traditional biomedical community in its callous disregard for animals used as research and teaching tools.”

Veterinary students have been told to either ignore their consciences or get a failing grade. Many schools that agreed to provide alternatives did so only because students took them to court. They continued their inhumane curriculum for most of the students. Many students who want to use humane options have explained they do not use these alternatives out of fear of displeasing their teachers.

Even faculty members have faced retaliation for advocating for humane alternatives, including a professor at a California veterinary college who was relieved of some of his duties, denied a pay increase and threatened with losing his job. Only after the professor sued the college did the harassment stop.

Alternatives include using life-like models, simulators, cadavers, or live animals who would actually benefit from surgery or treatment. For example, Resusci Dog, a plastic mannequin linked to a computer, simulates an arterial pulse and is used to teach veterinary students how to perform cardiac massage and cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Students have utilized a model to learn to ligate bleeding vessels.

Such alternatives are humane, cost-effective, readily available, can be used repeatedly, allow students to take their time and concentrate on what they are doing, and remove the guilt and trauma students often experience when they are required to perform tasks they believe are immoral. The result is a veterinary education superior to the prevalent archaic and barbaric teaching methods.

In Alabama and many other states, veterinary colleges acquire live animals by pound seizure, the practice of acquiring unadopted animals from animal shelters for use in research or teaching facilities. In states such as New York where pound seizures are prohibited, animals can be acquired from animal breeding facilities, including puppy mills, where deplorable conditions are commonplace. In these cases, defenseless animals are moved from hellish situation to another hellish situation. I believe vivisection — the injurious use of live animals in laboratories and classrooms for experimentation, product testing, training or teaching — should be eliminated.

As should dissection of animals raised in cruel conditions and who are killed, often in torturous fashion, for the purpose of selling their cadavers for use in high school and college biology courses. The National Association of Biology Teachers (NABT) published a policy 30 years ago asserting that “all biology teachers should foster a respect for life” and that “NABT is committed to providing teachers’ materials that offer alternatives to the more traditional practice involving dissection and vivisection.” Nevertheless, most educational institutions continue to use vivisection and dissection in science courses.

I believe lobsters suffer as much as humans would suffer if we were dismembered or cooked alive. In the United Kingdom, many supermarkets use the Crustastun, a device that electrocutes the animal, and makes the animal unconscious in under a second, dead within ten seconds. Immediately afterward, the animal can be dismembered or cooked whole. The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals endorses this device, which reportedly makes crustaceans taste better than those cooked alive. (Crustastun.com). Why do Wegmans and other supermarkets and restaurants in America refuse to utilize humane crustacean slaughter?

When we morally distance ourselves from cruelty to animals we callously diminish them and the environment that sustains us all. We also diminish ourselves and our souls.

Joel Freedman of Canandaigua is a frequent Messenger Post contributor.