CANANDAIGUA — After announcing its intentions to reopen last Friday, Roseland Waterpark officials said Monday the amusement park would not open at all this season.

Last week, park officials announced that only the Wave Pool and the Splash Factory would be open with limited capacity, and that the Wave Pool would operate without waves. Owner Steve Fuller later said the opening would be delayed.

Officials released the following statement Monday, announcing its decision to remain closed for the 2020 season:

"Roseland Waterpark had anticipated opening when the Finger Lakes Region entered Phase IV on Friday, June 26th. When it was announced that Amusement and Waterparks would not be included in Phase IV, Roseland Waterpark had attempted to be creative and work within the existing guidelines issued by the State of New York by operating their registered pool facilities. In New York State public pools were given permission to open and operate on June 11th.

"The communication that Roseland Waterpark has received from the State of New York is that the park will remain closed until the Governor rescinds the Executive Order pertaining to Amusement Parks and Water Parks. With limited guidance and uncertainty surrounding the date the Executive Order will be rescinded, Roseland Waterpark has decided that operating this summer is not feasible."

Those who have purchased 2020 Roseland Waterpark Seasons Passes have the option to roll their season pass forward to the 2021 season or request a full refund from the park. If you want a refund, you can call the park's Guest Services Office at 585-396-2000.