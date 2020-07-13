Take a trip back in time on the Manchester Gateway Trail

Rosie and I this week checked out the Manchester Gateway Trail. We found a scenic, relaxing path along the Canandaigua Outlet — and took a trip back in time to the early 20th century. That’s when the Lehigh Valley Railroad built the Manchester Yard here. It was one of the largest rail yards in the country. Interpretive signs on the trail tell the story of the Lehigh Valley and notable events from this by-gone era.

We took the trail (2.3 miles out and back) starting at the entrance on Route 96 across from Friendly Village. Before turning around, we emerged from the trail at Budd Park, and lo and behold — there was a dog park! A pleasant surprise for Miss Rosie. We will definitely be back, for many reasons!

You can find the Manchester Gateway Trail on the AllTrails app, https://bit.ly/2C4SLnB and learn more at http://www.villageofmanchester.org/trail.htm.

About this feature

Look for “Sherwood in the Forest” generally online on Mondays and in print on Tuesdays — featuring the trail treks of Rosie the redbone hound and her companion, Daily Messenger reporter Julie Sherwood. Email jsherwood@messengerpostmedia.com or find Julie on Twitter: @MPN_JSherwood