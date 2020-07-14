Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Greece

Shawna Gross, of Greece, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Marissa Marini, of Greece, graduated in May 2020 with dual bachelor’s degrees in psychology and anthropology from SUNY Geneseo. Marini will attend St. John Fisher College in the fall for her graduate studies.

Victoria Reiter, formerly of Odyssey Academy, graduated in spring 2020 from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh on the dean’s list with high honors and a 4.0 GPA. Upon graduation, Reiter joined the Phi Beta Kappa honor society and will start her Fulbright Program Scholarship in South America.

Hilton

Joshua Girard, of Hilton, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY New Paltz. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Rochester

Natalee Bisig and Nolan Hanga, of Rochester, received scholarships to attend Alfred State in the fall. Bisig received a Vernon Gleasman SAE Endowed Scholarship. Hanga was awarded a Eugene Jacobs Memorial Educational Foundation Endowed Scholarship.

Julia Ferris, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Daemen College in Amherst. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Jacey Gruschow and Gillian Harrington, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY New Paltz. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Samantha King, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Albright College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must complete at least three letter-graded courses and earn a minimum 3.75 GPA.

Meghan Schiano, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the University of Alabama. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum academic record of 3.5.

Eric Stevenson, of Rochester, graduated in May 2020 with a Master of Science in health, physical education and recreation from Emporia State University in Kansas.

Scottsville

Kerri Stein, of Scottsville, received a M.A. and C.A. Graham Nursing Memorial Endowed Scholarship to study nursing at Alfred State in the fall. Stein graduated from Caledonia-Mumford Central High School.

Laura Wilcox, of Scottsville, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Daemen College in Amherst. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.