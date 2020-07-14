The Webster Community Chest recently recognized four high school seniors for their service to the community: Ian Avery, Jonathan Braithwaite and Sophia Braithwaite from Webster Thomas High School, and Megan Mueller from Webster Schroeder High School.

The Shirley Miller Award annually goes to seniors in honor of Shirley Miller, longtime benefits counselor for the Chest. Each award recognizes a senior who performed significant service to the community, and showed sensitivity to people and their needs.

Call (585) 671-2060 or visit webcommchest.org for information.