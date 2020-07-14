New York Guard promotes Rochester volunteer

The New York Guard recently promoted Michael Rehbaum, of Rochester, serving with the 10th Area Command, to the rank of officer candidate.

The Guard is a force of uniformed volunteers who augment the New York National Guard during state emergencies. They provide administrative and logistics support to the National Guard.

New York Guard members do not have a federal military role and do not deploy outside the state. They usually train in a volunteer status and only are paid when they are placed on state duty during emergencies.