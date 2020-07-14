The town of Irondequoit recently announced $145,000 in grants to local small businesses through the first round of the Revitalizing Irondequoit’s Small Business Economy program.

This funding went to 40 businesses to help retain employees and ease the financial impact of COVID-19.

“As our economy continues to reopen, it is more important than ever that local government find innovative ways to support our small businesses and the jobs they create,” Supervisor Dave Seeley said. “This funding aims to help our many locally owned businesses as they continue to reopen their doors and I look forward to providing continued support to our business community through the RISE program.”

Awards went to various businesses, including restaurants and taverns, retail stores, personal care and professional services, and child care providers. Funding was made available from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

To date, 43% of the $340,000 authorized for the program has been awarded. Visit irondequoit.org/community/rise-program for eligibility information, application forms and instructions for businesses interested in applying.