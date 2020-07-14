Tuesday

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and its Women’s Council affiliate is accepting nominations for the 2021 Athena International Awards through Sept. 25.
The International Award annually goes to a professional female leader who demonstrated achievements in business, community service and the professional advancement of women.
The Young Professional Award recognizes emerging female leaders ages 30-45 who demonstrate excellence, creativity and initiative in their business or profession, and serve as a role model for young women.
The Organizational Award goes to a woman-owned or -led business or organization that creates a culture encouraging women employees to achieve their full leadership potential and supports leadership development opportunities for women and girls in the community.
Visit greaterrochesterchamber.com for information.