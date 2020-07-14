Officers were originally responding to a report of shots fired near Dewey Avenue

Rochester police officers were involved in a chase through the city of Rochester on Tuesday morning which ended in an arrest.

This started on the city's northwest side when ShotSpotter picked up gunfire in the area of Pierpont and Mason streets, near Dewey Avenue, around 1 a.m.

Officers happened to be near there and heard the gunfire.

When they arrived, a witness told officers someone had fired a gun and took off in a car.

Police later spotted a car fitting the description and attempted to pull it over. Rochester police said the car stopped, then took off and led police on a chase on Route 104 and through several neighborhoods.

Police said the car stopped and then took off a few times until officers were able to stop the car at Jefferson and Frost avenues and take the driver into custody.

The driver is a 43-year-old man from Rochester and was the only person in the car.

Police said they did not find a gun in the man's possession or in his truck. They are looking to see if a weapon may have been tossed somewhere.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

He is expected to face charges today.