ALBANY — More than 4,100 casino workers across New York will receive layoff notices this week while the facilities remained shuttered because of the state's COVID-19 restrictions.

Employees at Tioga Downs, Vernon Downs, Rivers Casino Resorts World Catskills and Resorts World New York City all are slated to receive the notices, according to the casino owners.

Resorts World, owned by Malaysian casino magnate Genting, issued a statement Monday morning confirming the notices had been sent out under the federal WARN Act, which requires employers to provide advance notice of layoffs lasting six months or more.

Other casino owners confirmed later in the day the WARN notices were also being sent to their employees.

"Unfortunately, several weeks after ceasing operations in March, we were forced to make the difficult decision to furlough some of our employees," Resorts World's statement read. "As part of that process, we are now required by law to issue WARN letters to the furloughed staff."

Many workers already furloughed

It doesn't appear the letters will change much in the short term for the affected workers, almost all of whom had already been furloughed since mid-April.

The casinos handed down the furloughs in March and April after Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration ordered casinos to shut down as the coronavirus rapidly spread throughout the state. They were originally meant to be short-term.

But federal law requires large employers to issue WARN notices when a furlough or layoff is reasonably expected to stretch beyond the six-month mark, which is considered an "employment loss."

With New York's private casinos remaining shut down, the casinos issued the notices Monday, warning employees that the layoffs could extend beyond six months or, in some cases, become permanent.

According to the casino owners, layoff notices are being sent this week to:

• 1,256 workers at Resorts World Catskills in Monticello, Sullivan County

• 955 workers at Resorts World New York City at the Aqueduct Racetrack

• About 900 workers at Tioga Downs (west of Binghamton) and Vernon Downs (near Utica)

• About 1,000 workers at Rivers Casino in Schenectady

• About 1,100 workers at del Lago Resort & Casino in Tyre, Seneca County

Resorts World's WARN letter suggests the company intends to bring back much of its workforce should it get the green light to reopen.

"We will continue to keep you updated on our reopening plans as they develop," the letter reads. "Whenever we are told that we will be allowed to open, we will institute whatever protocols are necessary and work to get our terrific workforce back to their jobs."

Casino concerns

Cuomo has repeatedly raised concern about opening indoor congregate settings as the state continues to battle the coronavirus, which has calmed in New York in recent weeks while spreading in Arizona, Florida, California and more than 20 stats across the country.

Casinos, malls and movie theaters were excluded from Phase 4 of the state's four-phase reopening plan as the state remained wary of the impact large-scale air-conditioning systems could have on the spread of the virus.

Cuomo ultimately allowed malls to reopen Friday if they installed an air-filtration system with a MERV rating of 11, 12 or 13, depending on the system's capabilities.

Casinos and movie theaters remain shuttered, however.

"On casinos, movie theaters, we’re still looking at the data, but for now they’re going to be closed," Cuomo said July 6.

The WARN notices may have been meant to send a message to Cuomo.

Jeff Gural, chairman of the company that owns Tioga Downs and Vernon Downs, said Cuomo has done an "amazing job" fighting the virus upstate. But he suggested the state is doing more harm by keeping the New York casinos closed.

"We know for a fact that our customers are not sitting home waiting for us to reopen," Gural said in a statement. "They are simply getting in their cars and driving to casinos in areas where the transmission rate is far higher."

In its statement, Resorts World said it plans to implement "advanced filtration systems, noninvasive temperature checks, proper distancing on the gaming floor, and the requirement that masks be worn at all times."

Resorts World Catskills, Rivers Casino, del Lago and Tioga Downs are the only four private casinos currently authorized to operate in New York.

Resorts World New York City and Vernon Downs are racetrack casinos that are not allowed to offer live table games.

Native American casinos, meanwhile, are not required to follow the state's shutdown orders.

Turning Stone and other Oneida Nation casinos reopened June 10, while the Seneca Nation reopened their western New York casinos in June and early July with mandatory face masks and temperature checks.

On Friday, the Seneca Nation confirmed a member of the Seneca Niagara Casino staff had tested positive for COVID-19. The worker last worked at the casino July 4, according to the nation.

“We are actively addressing this information per our strict protocols set forth in our health, sanitation, and physical distancing plan," said David Sheridan, the Seneca Gaming Corporation's interim CEO.

"Our team is in contact with the team member. We are also guiding team members who may have encountered the affected team member to the appropriate resources for testing and to seek medical guidance through their physician.”