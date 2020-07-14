Hot, humid and unsettled weather returns Wednesday and will continue through the week

Most of Tuesday will be spent in the 70s, topping out near 80 thanks to a cool pocket of air high in the atmosphere.

A few scattered showers or thundery downpours are possible, but most of the day will feature plenty of dry time and some sun.

Warmer air returns Wednesday.

Temperatures will make it back into the mid-80s, with upper 80s, more humidity and a better chance for some showers and storms Thursday and Friday.

In fact, that will be the name of the weather game into much of next week: Hot, humid and unsettled.

This pattern will be much more conducive to showers and storms, along with the potential for another heatwave by the weekend and into early next week. Higher dew points will make it feel uncomfortable at times during the afternoon and early evening hours.