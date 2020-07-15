This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow.

Ontario County Public Health Wednesday reported one additional COVID-19-related death associated with the nursing home outbreak at Elm Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Canandaigua.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county is now at 34, of which 31 were confirmed by testing and three by death certificate review, and include 19 residents from Elm Manor and 11 from Ontario Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Hopewell, as well as four community residents.

Five new COVID-19 cases in Ontario County were reported Wednesday, in Farmington, Canandaigua, Stanley and Geneva. There have been a total of 311 confirmed positive cases in the county, of which 253 people have recovered and eight were hospitalized as of Wednesday. There are 27 cases in which the person is currently ill or is being monitored. In addition, 158 people were in quarantine or isolation Wednesday. A total of 12,162 tests in Ontario County have come in negative.