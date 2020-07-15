Two were injured and one killed when a vehicle went off Bailey Road, overturned and hit a tree

EAST BLOOMFIELD — A one-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Bailey Road claimed the life of a 51-year-old Bloomfield man who was ejected from the vehicle, according to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office. Russell R. Gernold was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said

According to the sheriff's office, Cody M. Laube, 25, was driving north in his 2010 BMW at a high rate of speed at about 1:45 p.m. when he lost control, and the vehicle went off the east side of the road. It overturned several times before striking a large tree. Russell R. Gernold, of Bloomfield, was ejected from the vehicle.

A front-seat passenger, Joshua J. Gernold, 25, of the same Bloomfield address, was able to be extricated from the BMW and was transported by East Bloomfield Ambulance to Thompson Hospital for further treatment. His injuries were not life-threatening, according to the sheriff's office. Laube, the driver, was flown by LifeNet to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester to be treated for non-life-threatening internal injuries, along with several broken bones. Both front-seat occupants were wearing their seatbelts, deputies said.

While the crash remained under investigation early Wednesday evening, deputies said speed is believed to have been the only factor.

Bailey Road was shut down between Woolstone and Weilland roads for approximately four hours during the investigation. East Bloomfield Fire Department and Canandaigua Ambulance assisted at the scene.