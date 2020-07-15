Empire Access recently launched fiber-optic internet, phone, streaming TV and security services in the city of Geneva and surrounding areas.

Residential and business customers have their own dedicated, non-blocking connection that is not affected by congestion and weather.

“Fiber is the new standard in communications, because it utilizes light waves instead of electrical signal to deliver service,” said Jim Baase, chief operating officer.

Empire Access is part of a local family-owned and operated company rooted from a telephone company founded in 1896. Call 800-338-3300 or visit empireaccess.com for information.