The cause of the blaze is under investigation, but appears to have started in the roof.

GENESEO — A home on Ward Place in the village sustained extensive damage in a fire on Tuesday.

The Geneseo Police Department said they and the Geneseo Fire Department responded to find smoke coming from the roof, forcing officers to help clear the residence and the surrounding homes.

With assistance from other Livingston County Fire Coordinator’s Office and fire departments from Avon, Lakeville and Mount Morris, the fire was extinguished, saving the neighboring homes.

An early investigation indicates that the fire started in the roof before spreading to other parts of the house. There is no indication of foul play.

The cause remains under investigation.