The Irondequoit Lions Club finished up its 2019-20 year by awarding President Sue Kunath with the Uplinger Award.

Kunath joined the club in March 2014 and served as president for three years. She was on the vision committee, and did the contacts for vision screenings and actual screenings.

Kunath retired after working as house manager of the Long Acre Group Home, which was adopted by the club over 30 years ago. Sponsored by Lion Judy Davis, Kunath was active in finding a new place for the members to hold their meetings after Keenan’s closed in June 2017.

Members gathered at the Vinton Road/Culver Road playground, the site of the club’s Little Free Library, to bid farewell to Kunath. Past District Gov. Judy MacKnight and Zone Chairperson Dave Markham also attended.

Kunath has since moved to the Tupper Lake area of the Adirondacks. The club hopes to resume its meetings this September at Uncle Danny’s, 555 E. Ridge Road, Rochester.