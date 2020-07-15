Empire Commercial Construction, a retail-specific company of regional general contractor Taylor — The Builders, is completing construction of the new Sweet Life location in Henrietta.

Empire teamed with Lewiston-based Giusiana Architects and Hunt Engineers, Architects & Surveyors on behalf of local developers LLD Enterprises and JADD Management for design and construction of the 3,375 square foot interior renovation and facade improvements located at 1635 E. Henrietta Road.

“Empire is proud to help deliver this locally owned and mouth-watering location to the Rochester market,” said Josh Myers, project executive. “We continue our commitment of exceeding future construction goals and building upon relationships with local developers, such as LLD Enterprises and JADD Management, as they continue to be one of New York state’s preeminent fully integrated real estate firms.”

The East Henrietta Road location will be the second in upstate New York, but first in the Rochester market for the locally owned dessert-specific restaurant. It’s first location is at 1750 Niagara Falls Blvd. in Tonawanda. Visit sweetlifedessertexperience.com for information.