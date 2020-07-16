Celebrate the Arts in Canandaigua starts Friday and continues Saturday

CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua is celebrating the arts on Friday and Saturday.

Members of the community, who will be able to stroll through the downtown historic district and visit art galleries and shops as well as the murals and statues around the city, will have other activities to enjoy during the two-day Arts in Canandaigua event.

“The art scene in downtown Canandaigua is vibrant and thriving,” said Denise Chaapel, manager of the downtown Canandaigua Business Improvement District.

On Friday, the Downtown Rocks! Event will have folks painting rocks at Hope In Art Gallery that will be hidden in various spots downtown for all to enjoy and search for on Saturday.

Also on Friday, Chalk It Up Mosaics will be designed on the city sidewalks. The community is invited to take part in creating these pieces of art. Look for the balloons for mosaic locations and participating businesses for chalk.

Fifteen greater Rochester plein air artists have been invited to paint downtown Canandaigua and showcase their artworks. This group exhibit features work from the members who paint all around the region throughout the year.

Visitors also can watch local artists paint Adirondack chairs that will be auctioned off in August to help support and promote arts in Canandaigua through the Adirondack Chair-”ity” event.

Artists demonstrations and more are planned.

Attendees are asked to maintain social distancing and to wear a face cover to keep the community safe.

For details, visit www.facebook.com/CanandaiguaBID or www.downtowncanandaigua.com.