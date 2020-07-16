Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Penfield

Anabelle Aebli, Kara Enright and Gabrielle Pancio, of Penfield, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the University of Delaware. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

William DeVinney, of Penfield, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Western New England University in Massachusetts. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA. DeVinney majors in political science.

Heather Ferrante and Michelle Mauro, of Penfield, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Finger Lakes Community College in Hopewell. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Trevor Gauronski, of Penfield, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at High Point University in North Carolina. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Lauren Meisner, of Penfield, graduated in spring 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in marketing from Quinnipiac University in Maine.

Rebecca Sigling, of Penfield, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Genesee Community College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 quality point index.

Tammy Washburn, of Penfield, graduated from Hudson Valley Community College in Troy as a member of the Class of 2020. Washburn majored in early childhood administration.

Rochester

Nathaniel Biggs, Laura Buckley, Jessie Chapman, Coral Chovaniec, Justin Closser, Emani Diaz, Contrina Frazier, Derrick Green, Tyler Healt, Jonah Hettel, Allison Kuhny, Daniel Magee, Stephen O'Brien, Selin Ogultekin, Dominic Pasquantonio, Miracle Reese, Rebecca Schneider, Voislav Soposki, Rebecca Storto, Miles van Keken and Alejandra Washington, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Finger Lakes Community College in Hopewell. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Idalys Fraguada and Mary Walters, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2020 president’s list at Genesee Community College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.75 quality point index.

Natalie Gurnett, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the University of Kentucky. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.6 GPA. Gurnett majors in psychology.

Christopher Herbert, Verneisha Lee, Sheree Nellons and Scott Walker, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Genesee Community College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 quality point index.

Webster

Jordan Curtis, Zachary DelGrego, Brandon Detro, Eli Holley, Alessia Paratore, Dalton Talbot and Courtney Teeter, of Webster, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Finger Lakes Community College in Hopewell. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Erin Hasso, of Webster, was named to the spring 2020 president’s list at Genesee Community College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.75 quality point index.

Catherine Smugereski, of Webster, presented “The Conserved Structure and Functional Interactors of the RAD1 Protein in the 9-1-1 Complex” at the 2020 Obler Summer Research Program’s student research mini-conference at Elmira College.

Elizabeth Songer, of Webster, graduated in spring 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in health science studies from Quinnipiac University in Maine.

Brianna Janiszewski, of Webster, graduated in 2020 with a Master of Science in advanced physician assistant studies from Wagner College in Staten Island.