Jack Callahan, of Victor, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Bryant University in Rhode Island.

Cameron Clark, of Farmington, and Mitchell Chappell, Sophie Friedrich, Vanessa Morgan, Lauren Ostendorf and Spencer Ryczek, of Victor, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY New Paltz. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Kathryne Colwell, of Farmington, and Cassandra Preston and Serena Uhl, of Victor, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Daemen College in Amherst. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Connor Keenan, of Victor, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Fairfield University in Connecticut. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.