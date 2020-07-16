Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Claire Boss, of Macedon, and Justin Chacchia, Jonathan Sherburne and Megyn Sperry, of Ontario, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY New Paltz. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Makalah Crawford, of Newark, graduated in 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education from Harding University in Arkansas.

Mikayla Otero and Alexia Roden, of Newark, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Daemen College in Amherst. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.