Rivals Jacobs, McMurray both confident following special election results in 27th Congressional District

Democratic candidate Nate McMurray said he expects a “huge surge” of voter support in the November general election despite losing all but two of the 27th Congressional District’s eight counties to Republican opponent Chris Jacobs in last month’s special election.

The counties' Boards of Elections are not expected to officially certify the results of the June 23 special election and other races until next week, due to mechanical problems that delayed scanning ballots.

“Jacobs held McMurray below his 2018 percentages in 6 of 8 counties — Erie, Niagara, Genesee, Orleans, Wyoming and Livingston. These counties account for 87% of the Special Election vote,” stated the Jacobs campaign in a release this week.

McMurray, who lost to former Rep. Chris Collins by a narrow margin in 2018, said in a phone interview he is confident heading into November for a number of reasons. While he isn’t conceding the special election “until every vote is counted,” McMurray added the special election was an unusual one, and complicated. The 27th District included a Republican primary and the separate, special election open to all voters. However, some thought the special election was a primary, McMurray said. He called his win in Monroe and Ontario counties significant, though Ontario accounts for just under 10% of the district and Monroe, just over 3 %.

McMurray said where voters in the 27th District stand on President Donald Trump will be a deciding factor in the general election. “I am openly opposed to Donald Trump,” McMurray said.

Jacobs tweeted before the special election that Trump called him from Air Force One to express “his 100% support.” Jacobs identifies as the “Trump Endorsed Candidate” for the 27th.

After special election results are official, if victorious Jacobs will be sworn in to represent the district through the end of the year. He will run on the Republican and Independence party lines in November. McMurray will run on the Democratic and Working Families party lines. Beth Parlato will appear on the Conservative Party line and Michael Gammariello on the Green Party line.

On the state level, in the 131st Assembly District, which covers Ontario and part of Seneca counties, the apparent Republican primary winner Jeff Gallahan will face Democrat Matt Miller in November. Former Canandaigua City Council member Cindy Wade, who lost to Gallahan by about 400 votes in the four-way Republian primary, will appear on the SAM (Serve America Movement) line in November. However, Wade said this week she is not actively campaigning.

In an emailed statement, Wade thanked supporters. “I am very proud of the honest, transparent, ethical campaign we ran ... We fought the good fight and the ideals represented by my candidacy will go on,” Wade said.