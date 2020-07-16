And for the weekend, more heat is on the way

The big weather story today is the chance for strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Thursday starts off warm, muggy and dry with some sun. Clouds thicken fairly quickly as a warm front continues through. This may spark an early shower or storm, but the majority of the morning will be dry if you need to run some errands.

The afternoon is when things get more active, from about 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. A very slow-moving cold front will approach, with scattered storms likely, a few of which may be strong to severe. This means a few storms may be capable of producing wind gusts 60 mph or greater, hail an inch in diameter, or even a tornado.

The tornado threat is quite low, but not zero on Thursday. Storms will also likely produce very heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Friday will see improvement, though a few showers or storms are still possible early as the front slides south. Friday afternoon should quiet down with some sun returning.

The heat is on again for the weekend and beyond, with several days in the 90s and more uncomfortable humidity levels. The heat won't be as impressive as the last heatwave, but expect a few more 90-degree readings.

The weather pattern next week will also be much more conducive to frequent showers and storms, though no day looks like a washout.