The pumps that feed the tank are at capacity, so non-critical uses like watering lawns and washing cars are out

CANANDAIGUA — The town of Canandaigua Consolidated Water District customers fed from the Cramer Road water tank must suspend all non-critical water use, including but not limited to: washing vehicles, watering lawns, watering gardens and flowers, filling pools, and any other large consumption of water.

Any customers seen to be consuming water for outdoor use will be warned to suspend this water use. In the event that the unauthorized use continues, the water will be shut off to the property pursuant to the town of Canandaigua Water District Policy.

The pumps that feed water to the Cramer Road tank are at capacity and cannot provide enough water to the system to meet the current demand during these hot dry conditions.

In order to ensure adequate water supply in the event of a fire, these restrictions will take effect immediately.

The town is in the process of upgrading and replacing the impacted water system with a project in progress now that includes the construction of two new water tanks near Cramer Road, new water lines, and a new pump station.

The $7.57 million project is scheduled to be completed in 2021 and will address the issue that is forcing this restriction.

For full details about the restriction, including the customers of which roads are impacted by this notice, along with additional information about the water infrastructure project please visit: http://www.townofcanandaigua.org/page.asp?id=229.

Contact Highway/Water Superintendent James Fletcher at jfletcher@townofcanandaigua.org or 585-394-3300.