A Canandaigua player and parent both tested positive for COVID-19 Friday, according to Ontario County Public Health. Contact tracing and testing by the county indicated no need for quarantine by the teammates.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow

CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua Junior Baseball and Softball confirmed a player and parent have tested positive for the COVID-19.

According to the league, the player and parent were at its facility on July 11 and tested positive more than 48 hours after visiting a team practice.

In a letter that was sent out to parents on Friday by the Ontario County Public Health, it reports that an investigation and contact tracing of the incident is complete and there is no need for teammates to quarantine.

Ontario County Public Health says "Individuals who had face-to-face (unmasked) exposure to this child - within 6 feet and for at least 10 minutes - between July 12 and July 16 are considered contacts. As the child practiced with the team on July 11, teammates do not meet the definition of contact and will not require mandatory quarantine enforced by the health department".

All players, coaches, and families are back to participating as normal.

"The health and safety of our community is always our main concern. Like all youth sports deemed safe enough to return to play in New York State, Canandaigua Junior Baseball has a comprehensive plan of COVID-19 prevention and communication for all involved within our organization. Those measures were followed before (and while) we worked with the health department to determine the severity (if any) of this incident, and those measures will continue to be followed throughout the course of our season." said Joe Schaeffer, Canandaigua Junior Baseball Board's COVID-19 Return to Play Coordinator.