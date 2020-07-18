The next full-day summit on the bounty of the Finger Lakes has a twist

CANANDAIGUA — We’ve been thinking creatively about how to draw attention to the personalities, the businesses and the bounty of the Finger Lakes long before the days of phases and furloughs and face masks. As part of our tourist engagement and economic development efforts, we invest time and effort in support of hospitality, craft food and beverage and agritourism.

The first AlfrescoFLX event was a full-day summit last June. Hosted at the Ramada Plaza on the Geneva Lakefront, it brought together current and aspiring actors in our ever-growing craft food and beverage and experience market and gave them a platform to learn from one another, meet new friends and identify suppliers and service providers who could help grow their operations. We met even more new friends in the industry at our famously successful [Zero Waste] Family Dinner at Lincoln Hill Farms in October.

Then, initial plans for this year’s summit were impacted by coronavirus. Like many other organizations, we found ourselves at the intersection of "We Must" and "We Can’t." How, we asked our talented corps of AlfrescoFLX volunteers, could we provide a high quality, interactive experience focused on the bounty of the Finger Lakes, online? The answer: the AlfrescoFLX Box. In addition to vibrant online panel discussions and a compelling keynote speaker, participants in the summit will receive a shipment of Finger Lakes flavors including Heron Hill wine or juice, coffee from The Dalai Java, local cheese and cured meat and a locally focused book. As part of the program, beloved Chef Samantha Buyskes will guide participants through the contents of the box and offer insights on seasoning, preparation and presentation.

Convening online, Monday, Aug. 10, the summit is designed to deliver value to industry veterans as well as the aspiring and the curious. Employers are encouraged to use the event for teambuilding and the online platform is uniquely attractive to out-of-area professionals. To date, we’ve registered guests from four states!

Thinking inside the box, indeed. Local craft food and beverage, a gourmet chef, stimulating conversation and a good read, all from the safety and convenience of your nearest internet connection! Learn more on Facebook or at AlfrescoFLX.com, and mark your calendars for a delicious and inspiring day online.