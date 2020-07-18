“We will do whatever it takes, for as long as it takes.” Wouldn’t it be great if we as a society were the recipients of that reassurance?

What if states received enough to fund schools, municipalities, hospitals and first-responders? What if our government promised $2 billion to the arts the way Boris Johnson did in Britain? What if the government committed to fix our crumbling infrastructure and create jobs? What if cash-strapped students were charged the same interest rates on their loans that corporations get?

Well, sadly, that’s not where we live. While socialism is an anathema, we are so willing to accept policies aimed at producing more wealth for corporations and the top 1% of Americans. Why is it we are settling for a world of dog-eat-dog capitalism that offers limitless safety nets to the wealthy?

Barbara MacCameron

Canandaigua