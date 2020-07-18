A roundup of information from throughout the area

ROCHESTER — Save Rochester and Black Lives Matter plan to shut down a portion of I-490 on Sunday at 2 p.m. to get both city officials and law enforcement to hear their demands for racial equality.

One member identified as Terrell said, "We are out here not trying to cause any trouble. We're just trying to disrupt your regular day, and have you think about why we are out here, and we mean no harm."

Their message continues to protest against the racial inequalities in the city. Sunday's plan to shut down 490 is being closely monitored by Rochester police, but Chief La'Ron Singletary said no specific plans will be released to the public outside of keeping everyone safe.

"We're going to allow a peaceful protest to occur," Singletary said. "If people want to march, we'll facilitate the march, but you know as far as what goes on, on the highway, I don't want to speak for the interstate police. That's their jurisdiction."

Protest organizers said they're not only protesting against the deaths of several Blacks and Hispanics at the hands of the police across the country but also against new policies in the Rochester community that they feel target minority communities.

One such policy is the recently signed emergency order by Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, which prohibits the gathering of large crowds in the city between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Singletary said he's reached out to organizers to find a better way to let protestors have their voices heard.

Singletary said officers will block off some city streets to let the march pass through. Once they make it to I-490, State Police will handle the protest. Troopers had no comment.

CANANDAIGUA

Parenting skills class offered

The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County, 480 N. Main St., will offer its 98th Parenting Skills Workshop from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 1 to Oct. 20. The first session will take place at CCE Ontario; all other sessions will be done via Zoom.

The free workshop will cover five skills to help deal with difficult parent-child situations: “Encouragement,” “Can-Do,” “Choices,” “Self-Control” and “Respecting Feelings.” Participants will have a chance to practice their skills during classes and reinforce the new techniques at home.

This workshop is designed for parents with children ages 12 and younger. Priority registration goes to parents working with Social Services, Child Protective Services, or Probation and PINS petitions. Others can register if space permits by Aug. 25. Call 585-394-3977, ext. 429 for information.

GENEVA

Woman injured in vehicle crash

A Geneva woman was injured in a car crash early Saturday morning, according to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office.

Jennifer Albrecht, 46, of Geneva, was traveling east on Routes 5 and 20 shortly after 7 a.m. when she swerved away from the road to avoid hitting some debris, deputies said. Albrecht then struck a nearby telephone pole, receiving a minor leg injury, although was not transported to a hospital when the East Bloomfield Fire Department and Ambulance, along with Sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene, according to official reports.

Albrecht was reported to have been wearing her seat belt when the crash occurred and the section of the road between Wheeler Station Road and McCann Road was blocked off for an hour and a half as RG&E responded to the pole and hanging wires.