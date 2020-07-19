Police say it appears that the man was walking on a trail when he lost his footing causing him to fall into the gorge.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A Rochester man was rushed to the hospital after falling into a gorge near Driving Park Bridge on Sunday.

The Rochester Police and Fire Department responded around 6 a.m. to Maplewood Avenue for a man that fell into the gorge.

Upon arrival, officers located a 41-year-old Rochester man near the Driving Park Bridge on the west shore of the Genesee River.

Police say it appears that the man was walking on a trail when he lost his footing causing him to fall into the gorge. The man fell about 30 feet before coming back into contact with the gorge wall and then sliding the remaining 40 feet to the bottom.

The man was found unresponsive and appeared to have suffered trauma to his body and numerous contusions. The man was extracted from the gorge and transported to Strong Memorial Hospital.

The man is listed in critical but stable condition.