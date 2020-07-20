Mendon Public Library, 22 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls, is staffed and ready to reopen to the public with a new service model.

This controlled reopening adheres to public health safety measures while allowing a limited number of patrons to browse and check out materials during a set block of open hours.

Visitors must call ahead to reserve an arrival time slot and should plan on staying only 30 minutes. Once admitted, patrons need to wear face masks, sign in, sanitize and social distance for the duration of their visit.

One family is allowed in the children’s area at a time and no toys are available. Eating or drinking is not allowed in the library, including drinking fountain use.

MPL is staffed from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays-Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays. Patron entry is available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays-Thursdays.

Patrons who are notified that their hold items have arrived can call the library to arrange a curbside pickup or browsing appointment/checkout. To order books or videos, email mendonlibrarycirculation@libraryweb.org or call (585) 624-6067.

Book drops at the library and Mendon Meadows are open. Items returned in the book drops are quarantined for three days. Visit mendonlibrary.org for information.