UR Medicine Thompson Health’s bariatric support group, MONARC, will meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 4 in the Constellation Center for Health & Healing at Thompson Hospital, 350 Parrish St., Canandaigua.

The group is for people considering or preparing for bariatric surgery, as well as those who have had the operation. This month’s topic is “Whole Grains.”

Attendees must wear masks and will be screened at the entrance of the building with a temperature check and COVID-19 symptom questionnaire. The group will be socially distanced within the conference room during the meeting.

Email linda.rowsick@thompsonhealth.org for information.