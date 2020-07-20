Family Promise of Ontario County will hold its fourth annual Bed Race virtually starting July 25, with winners announced each night at 5 p.m. through Aug. 1.

Participants can choose a name for their entry and include a picture of a funny bed. Prizes include three matching gifts totaling $5,500 for teams that raise the most money in one evening. All nightly winners will receive gift baskets.

Funds will support FPOC’s program to help homeless children and their families become sustainably independent. Visit familypromiseontariocounty.org for information.