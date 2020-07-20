The 2020 Rochester District Golf Association Junior Championships at Mendon Golf Club consisted of six divisions.

The Junior Girls and Boys (ages 15-18) and Sub Junior Boys (12-14) championships featured 36 holes of competition over two days. The Girls Sub Junior Championship was a two-day, 18-hole competition, as were the Pee Wee Boys and Girls (ages 7-11) championships.

Julia Zigrossi, of Ridgemont Country Club in Greece, and Claire Yioulos, of Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, battled down the stretch in the Junior Girls Championship. Julia Zigrossi posted a final round of 3-under-par 70 for an even par 146 total to win the 2020 title by two shots.

In the Junior Boys Championship, Mason Rivera, of Locust Hill Country Club in Pittsford, held off Jiarong Liu, of the RDGA Junior Membership, in the final round to win by three shots and earn his first RDGA title. Rivera posted scores of 71-72 for a 1-over-par 143 total.

Brody Burgess, of Cobblestone Creek Country Club in Victor, started the final round one shot behind Matt Carpentier, of Midvale Country Club in Penfield, and Owen Corby, of Monroe Golf Club in Pittsford, to win the RDGA Boys Sub Junior title by three shots over Carson French, of Cobblestone Creek. Burgess finished with rounds of 70-74 for an even-par 144 total.

In the Sub Junior Girls Championship, RDGA Junior member Mary Devine led from wire to wire, finishing with scores of 54-55 for a 109 total and a 32-shot victory.

Defending champions Emily Zigrossi and Ethan Domajnko held their first-round leads to complete back-to-back victories in the Pee Wee Championship. Emily Zigrossi shot 43-45 over two days for an 88 total, while Domanjko shot 36-36 — 72.

The following golfers finished among the top four or five of the 2020 Junior Championships and are listed in order starting at No. 1.

Junior Boys Championship: Mason Rivera 71-72 — 143, Jiarong Liu 73-73 — 146, Jude Cummings 73-76 — 149, Jack Berl 76-74 — 150 and Tucker Lee 76-76 — 152.

Sub Junior Boys Championship: Brody Burgess 70-74 — 144, Carson French 75-72 — 147, Matt Carpentier 69-79 — 148, Owen Corby 69-80 — 149 and Josh Bradley 77-75 — 152.

Junior Girls Championship: Julia Zigrossi 76-70 — 146, Claire Yioulos 76-72 — 148, Sophia Cellura 84-85 — 169, Raina Hoffmann 93-87 — 180 and Lauren Ogden 95-87 — 182.

Sub Junior Girls Championship: Mary Devine 54-55 — 109, Caroline Oleyourryk 69-72 — 141, Curran Deehan 73-73 — 146 and Stella Burtner 81-74 — 155.

Pee Wee Girls Championship: Emily Zigrossi 43-45 — 88, Tatiana Tutko 44-46 — 90, Rain Jiang 46-47 — 93, Reagan Paolini 54-51 — 105 and Raegan French 53-55 — 108.

Pee Wee Boys Championship: Ethan Domajnko 36-36 — 72, Massimo Riccio 38-38 — 76, Campbell Klein 40-40 — 80, Ryan Erdmann 41-40 — 81 and John Paddock 39-43 — 82.