In times of stress, one finds comfort in routines and rhythms formerly underappreciated. Mid-April occasioned my annual ordering of mulch from Mayflower’s. As is often the case, owner Charlie May was on premise. The federal government having recently announced its $521 billion Payroll Protection Program, I asked Charlie if he was able to take advantage of the program (hey, maybe he’d cut me a deal on the mulch!). Alas, Charlie May turns out to have a quaint sense of honor. He told me that when he ran the numbers, he determined that he would qualify for loan money (all of which would have been forgivable), but he felt that his business was doing OK. He’d rather see the money go to businesses that truly needed it to survive.

To say that the Inquiring Taxpayer finds this attitude refreshing would be a total understatement. For years I have been criticizing the alliance of businesses, administrative agencies and local governments that works to capture every available public dollar, needed or not, to enhance the bottom line of handpicked for-profit businesses. Myriad property tax breaks and Community Development Block Grants serve as vehicles for transferring millions of public dollars into private pockets. “We don’t need the money,” are words never heard.

Certainly not heard from the grandees of Ivy League Harvard University. In 1990, Harvard had an endowment of $4.7 billion. By 2019, that endowment had risen to $40 billion. Have your investments done as well? Probably not. But don’t get down on yourself. Just as you generously subsidize the preferred local businesses who receive tax breaks and block grants, you’ve helped Harvard amass that huge endowment. You see, Harvard is a nonprofit, thus paying no taxes on the income from its investments (or on its property for that matter). When John Paulson donated $400,000 to Harvard in 2015, he was able to take a $200,000 tax deduction. The taxes not paid by Harvard and John Paulson are picked up by the working stiff whose only acquaintance with ivy is the vine in his/her backyard.

None of this unearned good fortune prevented Harvard from securing $8.6 million in federal loan money courtesy of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, a fund created as a lifeline for schools whose existence is imperiled by the coronavirus. Harvard being Harvard, the university could talk you off your feet demonstrating its entitlement to the loan. Nevertheless, in the face of overwhelming public skepticism, Harvard “magnanimously” declined the money. Perhaps the university’s tenured professors, whose average salary is a mere $244,300 per year, will chip in enough to keep this needy university in operation.

The $521 billion portion of the PPP program was designated for relatively “small” businesses. The largest loan was capped at $10 million. Vibra Healthcare, however, received anywhere from $41.7 and $97 million in loans by channeling the money through two dozen subsidiaries. Locally, Eastview Mall’s management group received somewhere between $2 million and $10 million, a welcome addition to the property tax breaks granted by the Ontario County Industrial Development Agency in seeming perpetuity, breaks given even in the best of times.

Here’s the lead for a July 7 Wall Street Journal article: “Prominent law firms, wealth managers and politically connected businesses were among the recipients of $521 billion in government loans in a program designed to help small businesses weather the coronavirus pandemic.” “Weathering” is easily manipulated to fit anyone’s self-interest.

Every well-heeled recipient of public money employs savvy alchemists, abetted by enabling administrative agencies, who earn their keep by magically transforming “want” into “need.” What I have heard in local meetings these last several years is a microcosm of the rot that infects the so-called free market economy. Self-serving justifications for avoiding property and sales taxes and for obtaining grants and forgivable loans have become a cult activity. With magical words, the alchemists turn subsidies from local taxpayers into gifts bestowed on those taxpayers. Voila! Raiding the public treasury becomes an act of benevolence. The homeowner mows his lawn, pays his taxes and is thankful to be able to help out.

At the national level, the rip-off of public funding in time of emergency is an embarrassment to the legislators who wrote shoddy guidelines and to the businesses who live by the ethics of taking whatever public money is available.

According to the Daily Messenger, a number of local businesses have utilized the PPP program. I truly hope that among that number are many of the smaller local enterprises most in jeopardy from the shutdown, restaurants and retail shops whose owners earn a living by putting in long hours and by personally tending to their customers. These local business people seldom have the legal and accounting personnel that allow the Harvards and the Vibras of the world to swoop in within hours to capture available funding.

Charlie May didn’t make much money from my purchase. But he earned it. And he didn’t take public money. He said that he “didn’t need it.” Mulch never smelled so good.

Joe Nacca of Canandaigua is a frequent Daily Messenger contributor.