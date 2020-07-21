The Lakefront Soccer Club is running its virtual Juggling Jamboree until July 31 to challenge regional soccer players, support the club and reunite the local soccer community.

The Lakefront Juggling Jamboree is designed for players and coaches to improve or show off their juggling skills by sharing videos, stories of success and humor. It consists of weekly challenges, goals and awards for all skill levels, as well as socially distanced food truck events at the Lakefront Complex on Publishers Parkway in Webster.

The club is raising funds to offset financial shortages resulting from its cancelled Lakefront Classic Showcase. Funds are used to keep enrollment fees low for programs available to youth players.

Freestyle champion Angelo Storms has sent videos of encouragement to participants and local businesses have provided sponsorships. The goal is to raise $20,000.

Sponsorship opportunities are available, in addition to registering as an individual or team. Visit secure.qgiv.com/event/lscjugglingjamboree for information.