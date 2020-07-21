On May 11 Canandaigua Mayor Palumbo posted, “Woohoo 0 new cases today! Slow but steady and responsible opening.” This appeared on his Facebook page (with COVID-19 data from the Ontario County Department of Public Health).

I take that as an endorsement of the OCDPH’s data. If so, that is welcome. Public officials can add credibility to the reporting, increasing public confidence, so I think that the mayor’s reference to the site was valuable. Public confidence in the data is a factor in how we behave. Our behavior affects the infection rate.

My reading of the daily reports, both numbers and narrative descriptions, give me confidence that these reflect the situation in Ontario County.

I thank Mary Beer (Public Health Director) for this valuable service and encourage a show of support for the OCDPH’s reporting, especially from our elected officials.

Lloyd Peterson

Canandaigua