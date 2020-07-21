The Col. William Prescott Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution announced the winners of its 2019-20 Good Citizen awards.

Drew Holahan, of Marion, received first place in the Good Citizen program. He received a certificate and pin, as well as a flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol. Holahan plans to attend Binghamton University in the fall.

Awards were presented by Pauline Harper, regent, and Sue Dennie, committee chair.

Also receiving certificates and pins were second-place winner Amber Blaackman from Wayne Senior High School, third-place winner Susan Hatfalvi from Palmyra-Macedon High School, Tyler Sharp from Clyde-Savannah High School, Alyssa Gibbs from Lyons Middle/High School, Mikinley Miller from Newark High School, Noah Dauphen from Red Creek High School, Marlene St. Fleur from Sodus Jr./Sr. High School and Rachel Ramsdell from Williamson High School.