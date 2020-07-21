Ten states Tuesday were added to the list of states from which visitors must isolate themselves upon arrival in NY

Travelers from more than half of U.S. states are now being asked to quarantine if they come to New York, New Jersey or Connecticut as the coronavirus continues to spread outside most of the Northeast.

The list of states now stands at 31 where COVID-19 test rates are higher than 10 positive cases per 100,000 residents or a state with a positivity rate higher than 10% over a seven-day rolling average.

Ten states were added Tuesday. Among those were added were Virginia and Maryland, as well as Delaware, which had just been removed the week before. A full list is below.

Minnesota, which had been added to the quarantine list last week, was removed Tuesday.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut enacted the joint travel advisory in June as the virus' spread slowed there while accelerating in much of the rest of the country.

The states update the list each Tuesday, and it has more than tripled in less than three weeks as the coronavirus continues to spread at a rapid rate outside of the tri-state area.

Each state has enforced the joint advisory with differing levels of aggressiveness.

New York, for example, has required air travelers to fill out forms detailing their local contact information and where they intend to quarantine. Those who don't fill out the form could face a $2,000 fine.

There are exceptions for travelers who spend less than 24 hours in an affected state and essential workers.

For those traveling by car, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo acknowledged this week the state doesn't have an enforcement mechanism in place.

So far, the quarantine order has only applied to travelers coming from states.

On Saturday, Puerto Rico appeared to have crossed the threshold to be included in the list. By Monday, the territory showed a daily average of nearly 11 positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, according to data from The Covid Tracking Project.

Cuomo said New York is looking at whether territories should be included on the quarantine list.

The decision could have major ramifications: New York is home to more than 1 million people of Puerto Rican descent, one of the largest populations of Puerto Ricans outside the island itself.

"Infection spread is infection spread," Cuomo said on a conference call with reporters Tuesday. "We look at the numbers. We follow the science. It’s not like the states are on the list or off the list — there’s no like or dislike or favorite states. It’s just a function of math. Territories, we’re now going to look at."

The 31 states affected are:

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Indiana

Kansas

Louisiana

Maryland

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

New Mexico

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin