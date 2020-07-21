The Geneva Rotary Club recently awarded a $1,000 grant to the Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning to purchase a saddle spinner for its proposed new playground.

The Center, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, is raising funds to install a new, developmentally appropriate playground after discarding its outdated and unsafe equipment.

“COVID-19 has had a significant impact on our community’s children — limited contact with friends and little opportunity to engage in organized sports programs,” said Helen Kelley, director of development for the Finger Lakes Health Foundation. “Now, more than ever, they need a safe and engaging playground to enjoy.

“Similarly, the pandemic has hit the Geneva Rotary Club with a loss of revenue due to the cancellation of many of their fundraising activities and events. We are so grateful for the Rotary’s continued support, especially in light of these economic challenges.”

The community can participate in the playground campaign by mailing a check to the Finger Lakes Health Foundation, 196 North St., Geneva, New York, 14456. Visit flhealth.org to donate online. Note the “Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning Playground” in the check memo or on the online form.