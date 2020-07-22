The Cotter clan's CDGA Coffee Co. makes a name for its locally roasted coffee

CANANDAIGUA — On Saturday, CDGA Coffee Co. will be launching a new package for its locally roasted coffee at the Canandaigua Farmers Market.

On Monday, CDGA will have its product on the store shelves at Wegmans and next month, the year-old coffee company will join with Young Lion Brewing Co. on a coffee and craft beer collaboration.

And to think, just three months ago, when the coronavirus pandemic hit, much of the momentum building for this family business had nearly come to a grinding halt.

With businesses slowly reopening, opportunities such as new markets and restaurants began to reopen for CDGA Coffee in May and June, said Don Cotter, who with his wife, Donna, and their daughter, JJ, and son, Bill, run the business from their Canandaigua garage-turned-roastery.

“Stuff is going in the right direction for us now. We’ve got a lot going on now,” Cotter said. “Our business is going good.”

The idea to get into the coffee biz came about over — what else? — coffee.

JJ, who is executive director of Habitat for Humanity, Wayne County, used to work at a local coffee shop. She and mom Donna, who is associate director of Literacy Volunteers of Ontario and Yates County, loved going there to hang out. They talked of buying a coffee shop — and that nearly came to fruition before a potential sale fell through.

But the churning of ideas really kept the idea alive — really a dream, said Donna Cotter — and they turned to roasting fresh, fairly traded coffee in small batches.

“I feel like I’m lucky enough my family is helping me live out a significant dream,” Donna Cotter said. “It’s pretty special.”

Each of the family members plays a significant role in the business.

Don, who also is a co-owner of Naked Dove Brewing Co. in Hopewell, is full time, handling sourcing and sales and marketing. He and Donna, who also is involved in sales, both roast beans weekly.

Bill, who is multimedia producer at the Union of Concerned Scientists in Boston, is responsible for package design, photo and video content, and general support.

JJ, who designed the website, also is involved in several aspects of the business.

“It’s one of the fun things about having a family business,” Don Cotter said. “First off, everybody is involved and over the course of time, everybody has taken on certain roles.”

A huge part of the business is giving back, which was a goal of theirs right from the beginning. Ten percent of the revenue is donated to charities.

JJ and Donna are responsible for selecting nonprofits to help and interacting with them. In a little longer than a year, more than $4,000 has been donated to local charities such as Gleaners Kitchen, The Spot and Light Hill comfort care home in Canandaigua, among others.

“It’s the right time now to support local, but it’s also the time now to support nonprofits and support local giving,” JJ said. “Funds are tight and it’s hard to find funding to support all of the amazing causes and missions out there. It’s a really awesome, unique opportunity to give back.”

And all you have to do is sit back and relax in the morning, allow the coffee aroma to envelope you and sip away until the day’s chores and tasks have to be done.

Besides being an abbreviation of “Canandaigua,” the company name is derived from the countries where they purchase organic beans — C is for Costa Rica, D is for DR Congo, G is for Guatemala and A is for Agustino Forest in Colombia.

The Cotters produce light, medium and dark roasts weekly with an environmentally friendly coffee roaster in their garage, which was converted expertly by Don’s brother, Billy. As it says on the back of the new packaging, “The best origin stories start in a garage. We’re no different. But unlike a start-up or punk band, our garage smells delicious!”

One of their neat products came about from a collaboration with Black Button Distilling, which used CDGA coffee to produce a coffee liqueur. The Rochester-based distillery returned the favor, allowing CDGA to use its barrels to roast beans for a bourbon barrel-aged coffee.

Generally speaking, the coffee sold at the Farmers Market or other locations is at most a week old and could be only days from the roaster.

“It doesn’t get any fresher than this,” Donna said.

The end result helps the family stay true to their shared desire to help others and protect the environment, while also making sure they and others are properly caffeinated.

“This keeps us grounded,” Donna said.

To enjoy

To learn more about CDGA Coffee Co. or to order coffee online, visit www.cdga.coffee. The website also has a listing of the businesses and restaurants that offer CDGA coffees by the bag or the cup.

Eat, Drink and Be Murphy

The Eat, Drink and Be Murphy column explores the region’s bounty of food and drink — and the people who bring it to you — soup to nuts, accentuated with a craft beer or Finger Lakes wine. After all, who doesn’t love to eat and drink? Email assistant editor Mike Murphy at mmurphy@messengerpostmedia.com or call 585-337-4229 with ideas and suggestions.