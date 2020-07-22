The Victor-Farmington Rotary Club commenced its 2020-21 year with a picnic-style event in the Lodge at Mertensia Park in Farmington.

President Jim Crane assumed office for a second consecutive term. He reviewed the club’s activities during the previous year and discussed upcoming plans.

The club was recognized for its 2019-20 activities by Rotary District 7120. The district annually presents awards covering Rotary’s Five Avenues of Service: club service, community service, youth service, international service and vocational service.

Victor-Farmington Rotary received five of the 12 awards, including a first-place International Service Award for its programs supporting the district’s hosting program for visiting international Rotary governors.

The club received second-place awards for a support program for the Victor Farmington Food Cupboard (community), a program to provide recognition and support for local nurses on the front line in combating the coronavirus (vocational), its upgraded social media programs (club), and a program to recognize young students as honorary Rotarians in recognition of their contributions to Rotary service projects (youth).

Pam Rosbrook-Schlierf, of Farmington, was honored as a Paul Harris Fellow during the meeting. This recognition includes a $1,000 contribution to the Rotary Foundation in her name.

Rosbrook-Schlierf comes from a family with a tradition of supporting Rotary. Her father, Al Rosbrook, was a past president of the club and the Al Rosbrook Memorial Scholarship was established in his memory. Her mother, Beverly Rosbrook, is a Paul Harris Fellow and member of the club.

Rosbrook-Schlierf participated in a Rotary summer youth exchange program with Denmark as a teenager. Her daughter, Carli, was a 2016-17 Rotary exchange student and spent an academic year in Denmark.