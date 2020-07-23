Diamond Packaging in Rochester won seven awards in the 27th annual FSEA Gold Leaf Awards Competition.

Diamond won Gold Leaf, Silver Leaf and Bronze Leaf awards in the best use of foil/embossing (self-promotion), best use of foil/embossing (calendar) and best use of cold foiling (self-promotion) categories, respectively, for its 2020 corporate calendar.

The company received a Gold Leaf Award in the best use of cold foiling (carton/label) category for Inter Parfums’ Oscar de la Renta Bella Essence packaging, and a Silver Leaf Award in the best use of cold foiling (carton/label) category for Procter & Gamble’s ARC Teeth Whitening Pen packaging.

Diamond won Bronze Leaf awards in the best use of cold foiling (carton/label) category for Procter & Gamble’s Crest Gum and Breath Purify Healthy White packaging and best use of foil/embossing (folding carton) category for Procter & Gamble’s GLEEM Professional Teeth Whitening Light Kit packaging.