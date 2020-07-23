The town of Greece is accepting applications for its second round of GROW Greece COVID-19 Small Business Assistance Grants.

The program opened in early June with $100,000 in funding available to help small retail and service businesses reopen in the wake of economic losses associated with COVID-19. Supervisor Bill Reilich and the Greece Town Board allocated an additional $100,000 to fund a second round.

“Round 1 of the program was a huge success,” Reilich said. “We were able to use these federal funds to help many of our local businesses move forward with reopening in the wake of mandatory shutdowns. The program opened on June 2 to a huge response from local business owners, and we knew right away we needed to take action and fund a second round. The GROW Greece program is just getting started and these grants are only the first phase in a developing long-term strategy to sustain and continue to grow our strong local economy.”

Grants will cover two months of certain operating expenses needed to restart a business, up to $5,000 for businesses with five to 50 employees or $2,000 for businesses with three to five employees.

Eligible expenses include insurance, utilities and inventory costs based on figures reported in the most recently filed federal tax return. Awards will be granted on a rolling basis until funds are exhausted.

Call (585) 723-2344, email economicdevelopment@greeceny.gov or visit greeceny.gov/economic-development for information.