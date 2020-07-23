The Hochstein at High Falls Virtual Showcase will air at noon on Aug. 13 via Facebook.

The program consists of John Dady, Hanna PK and Womba Africa. All were on the schedule for this year’s summer series before it was canceled.

The concert, hosted by Mona Seghatoleslami from Classical 91.5, will feature musical performances and dialogues with each performer, as well as celebrate Hochstein’s centennial.

Visit the WXXI or Hochstein Facebook pages to stream the concert.