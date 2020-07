Colt Wicker, 6, will host a drive-thru “Poppin’ for a Cure” fundraiser to benefit the Hope Walk of Yates County from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 1 at Four Seasons Alpacas, 4418 Six Corners Road, Dundee.

Wicker will sell popcorn by the bag for $1, with all proceeds going to HWYC. Participants are asked to stay in their cars and wear a mask.

If the weather is clear, there will be alpacas out for visitors to see as they drive by. The event will be held rain or shine.