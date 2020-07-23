The Pittsford college's campus ministry center bears his name

The Rev. Joseph Trovato, CSB, a beloved figure at St John Fisher College and a popular parish priest, died Monday after a short illness. He was 90.

In his role as both an Italian professor and the college's director of campus ministry, the Rev. Trovato, known affectionately as Father Joe, formed lasting relationships with several generations of Fisher students. He served as a member of the college’s board of trustees for 25 years, helping oversee the school's growth and expansion from its humble beginnings to a thriving modern campus.

He also served for 30 years at Christ the King parish (now St. Kateri Tekakwitha) in Irondequoit as senior priest-in-residence.

But it was on campus where the Rev. Trovato felt most comfortable, surrounded by young people.

"There is a certain vitality and exuberance that keeps one young at heart," the Rev. Trovato said in a 1986 interview with the Democrat and Chronicle. "You don't have a chance to grow old."

For many years he lived in a dormitory room, sharing meals with students, and taking an active part in campus life. Students took up a collection to buy him a stereo system for his birthday one year.

A 1989 article in the Catholic Courier recalled that the Rev. Trovato received a constant stream of students who came to his room to talk about their problems, to get advice, to find someone to listen, or simply just to visit.

He served as the director of campus ministries and counseled students, including many who were weighing the decision to get married.

"It's a real joy to be in touch with young, enthusiastic love and couples on the threshold of life together," he told the Democrat and Chronicle in a 1986 interview.

Asked what his goals were, the Rev. Trovato responded: "To be a good priest. To be a chaplain on campus trying to share life with those around me. To share good times — parties, class days, weddings, graduation. And also to share difficult moments — anxious moments. Students struggling with relationships, grieving over the loss of friends, parents and sometimes grandparents."

A life of service

The Rev. Trovato was born March 1, 1930, in Rochester and grew up in the city's northside Clifford Avenue neighborhood. He was a member of the Holy Redeemer parish and attended elementary school there, later graduating from Aquinas Institute. He studied at St. Basil’s Seminary in Toronto and was ordained a Basilian priest in 1956. He earned his theology degree from St. Michael’s College in Toronto, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Toronto.

The Rev. Trovato joined the faculty at St. John Fisher College in fall 1959 to teach Italian and Spanish. He was also appointed as the school's first chaplain.

He witnessed many changes during his time at Fisher, including the political activism of the 1960s, the school's conversion to a coed institution in 1971, and the appointment of the college's first lay president in 1986. But he told the Catholic Courier that the students had remained essentially the same.

"I think there was a consistent social consciousness among our students through all those years," he said. "I hope a lot of that social consciousness was centered in the chaplain's office."

The Rev. Trovato left Fisher in 1989 to serve as pastor at Christ the King parish (now St. Kateri) in Irondequoit, and remained there until 2019.

Irondequoit Town Supervisor Dave Seeley grew up in the Christ the King parish and remembered the Rev. Trovato as "a quiet, humble man who served with kindness and grace."

Seeley fondly recalled how good the Rev. Trovato was to his grandmother in her later years, and the impact his Sunday Masses had on him as a young boy,

"I do always recall Father Trovato after Communion, as it is customary for the priest to be seated before the conclusion of Mass. Some priests seem to want to get right to the announcements and final blessing. Father Joe took his time," Seeley said. "He always seemed to be perfectly at peace with himself, God and the congregation at that current moment. As a kid, I hated it because I wanted to go home and watch football. But, as I grew older, I understood the importance of not rushing out of the moment for the sake of convenience."

By Wednesday, parishioners had taken to the church's Facebook page to share their condolences and their memories of "Father Joe."

Among them was Patricia Sullivan, who wrote: "Father Joe was everything a priest should be. He was warm, gentle, caring and funny. He always made you feel welcomed at Mass. His homilies were insightful. He will be missed."

The Rev. Trovato's legacy on the Fisher campus will live on, and not just because of the campus ministry center, which bears his name.

"He impacted the lives of literally thousands of Fisher students, and continued to impact them in their lives as loyal Fisher alumni," said Gerard J. Rooney, president of the college. "His humble service and gracious spirit reached many, and he spread much goodness, discipline, and knowledge. Many called him the saint among us — a perfect description of a faithful and disciplined servant."

In 2016, as he celebrated the 60th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood, the Rev. Trovato told the Catholic Courier that his life of service had been a blessing:

“It’s been a beautiful life, and I am most grateful to God for bringing me to this life. It’s been a real gift,” Rev. Trovato said. “I wish everybody could be as happy as I’ve been in my vocation.”