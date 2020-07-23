Writers & Books recently received a $10,000 NEA CARES Grant from the New York State Council on the Arts.

These grants, supported by the National Endowment for the Arts, go to organizations with budgets of less than $1.5 million that have a track record of essential contributions to their communities. Funding helps cover salaries and supplemental benefits, fees for artists and other contracted personnel, and operational facilities costs.

Writers & Books also received a $6,000 Advancement Regrant from LitTAP, a coalition of literary arts organizations. This technical assistance matching grant will go toward the design and implementation of a new website, slated to launch in January 2021.