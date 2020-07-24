The Cobblestone Gallery, 1622 state Route 332, Farmington, is displaying work by local artists Cindy Harris, Alli Mapes and Justin Mapes through Aug. 16.

“Turning 60” consists of oil paintings that depict Harris’ experiences of the past year. Some pieces were completed in her home studio, which doubles as a design firm, Harris Studios Inc., specializing in travel and tourism in the Finger Lakes region. Other paintings were created in plein air (outdoors).

“From capturing the light on a white pitcher full of daffodils in my kitchen to feeling the warmth of a roaring campfire in the Adirondacks, my work showcases important things in my life,” she said.

Harris, of Bloomfield, started her painting journey in high school. Growing up in the Adirondacks, she was “immersed in nature, light and color.” Harris went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Rochester Institute of Technology in painting and communication design, and worked in graphic design for over 20 years.

“Painting is expression, painting is meditation,” Harris said. “Now, more than ever, I feel a pull to paint.”

Alli Mapes’ mixed media work can be viewed in the Student/Staff Gallery. She is a theater teacher at Cobblestone, and creates fabric designs and custom children’s clothing. Her husband, Justin, will exhibit his drawings, graphic designs and illustrations. Both have appeared in several Cobblestone Players productions.

Attendees can view the exhibit in groups of 10 or less. Masks are required. Call (585) 398-0220 or visit cobblestoneartscenter.com for information.